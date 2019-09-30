Goa based Synapse and ScreenRoot Win India’s Best Design Studio Awards

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Goa, India (NewsVoir)Business-storytelling firm Synapse Communication Design Private Limited, and Interaction Design firm ScreenRoot Technologies Limited secured two of the most prestigious awards at Indias Best Design Awards 2019 by POOL Magazine.Synapse won as Indias Best Graphic Design Studio while ScreenRoot bagged the Indias Best Digital Studio award. These awards were previously won by companies like Tata Elxsi, Lopez Design and Fractal Ink. Synapse showcased projects done for their clients including SAP, Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ), Indias biggest B2B e-commerce player - mjunction, and Kotak Life Insurance among others. ScreenRoot was recognized as the best digital studio for creating a web-based investing and trading platform for Edelweiss, designing Indias most popular retail banking mobile app for ICICI Bank, and a remote teleconsultation-enabled web presence for Medanta Hospitals to name a few. Everyone knows good creative work is location-agnostic. But few are aware that nationally competitive design and creative firms are based in Goa. We are happy that both our firms have been recognized as winners in their respective genres, said Tanmay Modi, CEO - Synapse and Managing Director - ScreenRoot. In its 5th edition, Indias Best Design Awards 2019 were held in Pune on the 28th of September. An initiative by the POOL magazine, the 20-member strong international jury included Prof. GV Sreekumar, Head of IDC School of Design, IIT-Bombay, Prof. S Balaram, former Chairman, National Institute of Design and Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy among others. About SynapseSynapse Communication Design Private Limited is a creative communication and design firm based in Goa. Agnostic to media and industries, Synapse partners with businesses to craft memorable stories across all online and offline touchpoints. Clientele include Kotak Life Insurance, L&T Infotech, Mahindra Group and others. For more information, please visit: www.synapse.co. About ScreenRootScreenRoot is a top-tier interaction design firm and specializes in designing screen-based interfaces for digital products. Screenroot has partnered with enterprise clients including ICICI Bank, Edelweiss, Tata Capital and TCS among others. For more information, please visit: www.screenroot.com. About Indias Best Design AwardsInstituted by POOL Magazine in 2015, "Indias Best Design Awards" are the first to recognize Design Studios for their professional work, business practices and transparency. INDI Design started publishing POOL Magazine in 2010 with the mission of bringing Indian talent in Design, Innovation, and Art into the limelight. For more information, please visit: www.indiasbestdesignstudio.com. Image: Shyam Bandekar - Head of Design, Synapse and Don Paul Mathew - Head of UX Design, ScreenRoot PWRPWR