Goa Carbon shuts operations at Bilaspur unit

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Goa Carbon Tuesday said operations at its Bilaspur unit in Chhattisgarh have been temporarily shut down for maintenance work.The operations have been shut down from November 24, 2018, Goa Crabon said in a BSE filing.However, the company did not say anything on the time period of the shutdown.Goa Carbon is in the business of manufacture and marketing of calcined petroleum coke.The company's calcination plant of 75,000 TPA capacity is located in southern Goa, 40 km away from the Mormugao port.The company is a regular supplier to aluminium smelters, graphite electrode and titanium dioxide manufacturers, as well as other users in the metallurgical and chemical industries. Stock of Goa Carbon was trading at Rs 533.05, up 0.60 per cent, on BSE.