Goa HC issues notice to environment ministry on SWPL plea

Panaji, Feb 6 (PTI) The Bombay High Court today issued a notice to Union Environment Ministry on a petition filed by the South West Port Limited (SWPL) seeking the green clearance for capacity enhancement to handle coal at Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) in Goa.

The SWPL moved the Goa bench of the HC stating that the ministry was not processing their application for the Environmental Clearance (EC) for their project at the MPT.

The SWPL cited an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), dated November 22, 2017, which debarred states across the country from granting permission for projects awaiting finalisation of the coastal zone management plan, its counsel Subodh Kantak said.

The firm requested the HC to consider their proposal for EC for the terminal capacity enhancement at the berths at MPT, where the SWPL is operating currently.

"The NGTs order should not be applicable to the project of the company as the application for the grant of the EC was submitted in February, 2015, ahead of the order," Kantak argued.

Hearing the plea, a division bench comprising justices S Kemkar and Nutan Sardesai issued a notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and posted the matter for February 12.

The MPT had leased its capacity to the Adani Murmugao Port Terminal Private Limited (AMPTPL) and South West Port Limited (SWPL).

While AMPTPL handles about 5.2 million tonnes of coal annually, the SWPL 7.2 million tonnes. PTI RPS NSK RT