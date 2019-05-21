Goa looking at Israel for farming solutions: Vijai Sardesai

Panaji, May 20 (PTI) Goa is looking at Israel to increase productivity and profitability in the farming sector, Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said Monday. Sardesai, who is currently on a private trip to Israel along with Goa Forward Party colleagues and state ministers Jayesh Salgaonkar and Vinod Palyekar, was hosted at the prestigious Agricultural Research Organisation, Volcani Center, which is under Israels ministry of agriculture. Talking to PTI over phone, Sardesai said he discussed the use of cutting edge technologies, like precision farming and agro-nanotechnolgy for food quality enhancement and plant protection, model farms for sustainable farming practices, soil conservation, waste water irrigation, new breeding techniques and new strains of crops among other things, with the Israeli officials. "We also looked at solutions that could improve the quality of life of farmers in Goa, increase their productivity and profitability, while offering all Goemkars (Goans) access to wholesome and safe food," he said. The delegation of Goa Forward Party ministers was received by professor Eli Feinerman, head of the organisation, and Smadar Molsa, senior coordinator for foreign relations at the ministry of agriculture and rural development. The delegation later met with Eng Noam Mozes, head of mariculture division at the ministry. During the visit, Sardesai was briefed on the workings of the organisation and plans in place to make Israel an agriculture superpower. "Many of these state-of-the-art technologies will be of immense help to agriculture in the state (Goa), the farmers and the consumers by not only improving lifestyles but also keeping natural ecosystems in harmony with humans," Sardesai said. PTI RPS ABH INDIND