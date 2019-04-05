Goa mining dependents seek proactive steps to resume operations

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A group of mining dependents in Goa said Friday it has apprised the Law Ministry about their sufferings due to mining ban in the coastal state and sought proactive steps. On February 7 last year, the apex court had quashed second renewal of 88 mining leases, bringing to a halt the iron ore extraction industry in Goa. "The delegation (of GMPF) ... met Alok Srivastava, law secretary and explained the sufferings faced by 3,00,000 Goa mining dependents for more than a year and that their only hopes lies in the upcoming hearing tentatively listed in the Supreme Court on 15th April," the Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) said in a statement. The delegation of GMPF also met met Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and briefed him about the latest developments in Goa Mining resumption issue, including judicial interventions by the Mines Ministry and GMPF, the statement said. Kumar assured that the issue of Goa shall be taken up on priority in the committee constituted to suggest a way ahead on mining matters in the country. "He also stated that he will take up the matter for discussion with the Union Mines Secretary in the forthcoming days to help find a resolution during the upcoming hearing," the statement said. Law secretary assured that the Centre would take all appropriate steps to ensure that the livelihood of people of Goa is protected. PTI SID MR