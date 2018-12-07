Goa mining group to stage 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar on Dec 13

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Nearly 1,000 members of Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) will stage a 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar here on December 13 to protest against the closure of mining operations in the state."The protest is against the closure of mining operations in Goa, on which about two lakh people were dependent," GMPF President Puti Gaonkar told PTI over phone.The Supreme Court in February quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in Goa. Mining operations stopped from March.About 1,000 people associated with Goan mining industry will stage a day-long dharna on December 13 at Jantar Mantar here, he said.Ever since mining operations came to a halt, political and labour union leaders from the state are running from pillar to post to find a solution to the problem.Many leaders from the state have submitted their requests with the chief minister to resolve the issue. "It has been over 8 months and no solution has been found to resolve the issue. I request the government to take immediate steps to resume the mining," Puti said. PTI ABI ANU