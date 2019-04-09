Goa mining people's front starts three-day protest

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) Tuesday began a three-day demonstration in the national capital, demanding immediate resumption of mining in Goa."Hundreds of Goa's mining dependents gathered for a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar for second time in last five months, in order to appeal for immediate resumption of mining in the state," GMPF, an association of mining dependents, said in a statement.In the past, mining dependents have staged demonstrations in both Delhi and Goa, pleading with the authorities concerned to save their livelihood, GMPF said."Right to live and Right to livelihood are enshrined in the Constitution and we...plead before the concerned authorities to save the lives of 3,00,000 mining dependents," GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said.In February last year, the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases and banned the extraction of iron ore in Goa. PTI SID SID ANUANU