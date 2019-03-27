Goa: Two of three MGP MLAs split from party, merge legislature wing with BJP

Panaji, Mar 27 (PTI) Two out of the three MGP MLAs in Goa Wednesday merged their party's legislature wing with the BJP.Legislators Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar gave the letter for merging the MGP legislature party to officiating Goa Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo.Sudin Dhavalikar, the third Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) legislator, has not signed the letter.As two out of the three MLAs have merged the legislature wing, they are saved from inviting anti-defection law, which makes it mandatory that two-third of the strength should agree for merger.Lobo told PTI that he received the letter at 1:45 am from Ajgaonkar and Pawaskar for merging the MGP with the BJP.In absence of a full-time speaker, due to the resignation of Pramod Sawant who was sworn in as chief minister, Lobo is officiating on the chair.With the support of the two MLAs, the BJP's numbers in the 36-seat Goa assembly has gone up to 14.Both the MLAs have signed the letter merging the MGP legislature wing with the BJP, Lobo said.MGP is an ally of the BJP in the Sawant-led government with all the three MLAs supporting the chief minister along with legislators from the Goa Forward Party and Independents.Sawant, who faced floor test last week after the demise on Manohar Parrikar, was supported by 20 MLAs as against 15 from opposition. PTI RPS ANBANB