GoAir appoints ex-Spirit Airlines exec Jyri Strandman as COO

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Wadia group-promoted GoAir has appointed American national Jyri Strandman as its chief operating officer.

Prior to taking up his present assignment with GoAir in December last year, Strandman was working with the US-based ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines as its vice president for flight operations.

In his capacity as COO, Strandman will be responsible for strengthening airlines flight operations, airport, security and airside operations (ASA), flight safety and inflight services (IFS), among others, a release said.

He will be reporting to GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia, it said.

"I am extremely delighted to have Jyri on board. His three decades of aviation experience will play a vital role in further enhancing our growth and enhance GoAir?s operating inefficiencies and profitability," Wadia said on Strandmans appointment to the post.

The appointment coincided with the quitting of GoAirs chief executive officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, who has since moved to rival IndiGo as its chief operating officer.

Besides Spirit Airlines, Strandman has also worked with various other airlines in management and training capacities including Virgin America and American Eagle Airlines, GoAir said.

"India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and it is indeed a great feeling to be part of the GoAir team. I look forward to the many challenges that come with this ever burgeoning market and expanding operations of the airline," Strandman said.