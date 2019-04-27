GoAir's A320 ceo aircraft suffers technical glitch

(Eds: Recasting overnight story, correcting aircraft name) New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A GoAir plane, carrying 151 passengers, to the national capital was diverted to Nagpur due to a "technical glitch" in the pressurisation system, according to the airline. The A320 ceo aircraft was flying from Bengaluru Friday. In a statement, the airline said flight G8-7001 was diverted to Nagpur after the pilot "suspected a technical glitch on the pressurisation system" and that the aircraft had a normal landing. The airline also said the 151 passengers were provided with refreshments, dinner and options for accommodating on alternate GoAir flights or full refund. PTI IAS RAM ABMABM