scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

GoC 9-Corps, JK guv discuss security situation in Jammu

Jammu, April 9 (PTI) General Officer Commanding 9 Corps (Rising Star) Lieutenant General J S Nain briefed Governor Satya Pal Malik about the security situation in Jammu region on Tuesday. The Lieutenant General met the governor at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said. The governor appreciated the Army's cooperation with the state police and other agencies to maintain peace in the region. PTI AB INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos