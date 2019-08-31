GOC-in-C Sapta Shakti Commandd Lt Gen Mathson retires

Jaipur, Aug 31 (PTI) Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, the ninth General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Jaipur-based Sapta Shakti Command, retired on Saturday.At a solemn military ceremony held here, Lt Gen Mathson paid tributes to the martyrs at the "Prerna Sthal", a defence spokesperson said.Lt Gen Alok Singh Kler will succeed Mathson.Lt Gen Mathson is credited with conducting Indo-UK Joint Exercise 'Ajeya Warrior', Vijay Prahar, Gandiv Vijay, Indo-US Special Forces Joint Exercise 'Vajra Prahar' and Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Relief Exercise 'RAHAT' and Operation Zafran.The officer is known for his administrative acumen wherein besides improving living habitat of all ranks. He created large number of station assets like HQ South Western Command main office complex, expansion and beautification of Suvidha Kendra, improvement of Prerna Sthal and road infra and establishment of Sapta Shakti Nature Park.The General was a visionary whose absence will be felt by HQ South Western Command for years to come, the spokesperson added. PTI AG DPBDPB