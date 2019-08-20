GOC-in-C Western Command visits Delhi Area HQ

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Command Lt Gen R P Singh visited Delhi Area headquarters and also the Base hospital, officials said on Tuesday.He was briefed by GOC, Delhi Area, Lt Gen Asit Mistry, on the security and administrative aspects of the Delhi Area."GOC-in-C Western Command Lt Gen R P Singh visited Delhi Area Head Quarters on August 19-29, his maiden visit," a senior official said. Singh also visited the Base hospital and premium tertiary health care facility of Armed forces, Referral and Research Hospital Delhi, where he was briefed about the yeomen service provided by the institute. PTI KND KND NSDNSD