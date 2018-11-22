GOC of 16 Corps reaches out to people of Hill Kaka, once hub of terrorists

Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) The General officer commanding (GoC) of 16 Corps Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Thursday reached out the people of Rajouri district's Hillkaka belt, once operation hub of the Pakistan terrorists in 2003, a defence spokesman said. Lt Gen Singh first visited Hill Kaka andpaid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives, andinteracted with people who provided assistance during'Operation Sarp Vinash', an operation undertaken by the Indian Armyto flush out terrorists who had made bases in Hill KakaPoonch-Surankote area of Pir Panjal range in Jammu and Kashmir duringApril-May 2003, the spokesperson said. In the ensuing operation, the Indian Army had killed64 terrorists belonging to various jihadist outfits. A medical camp was also organised Thursday at Hill Kaka and during interaction with the villagers, Lt Gen Singh distributed communication equipments to the remote hamlets of the region for emergencies during winter. Sports equipmet to include cricket kits, football kits and nets were provided to the children. The GOC of Nagrota based White Knight Corps (16 Corps) informed the villagers that Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjay, has confirmed that all the impediments in construction of road to Hill Kaka have been addressed and good progress will be seen in coming days. Singh expressed his gratitude to the locals for their contribution in bringing peace. He thanked the locals, saying the Indian Army could not have achieved astounding success without their support. He commemorated the historic Poonch Link up Day by laying wreath at Naman Sthal, the War Memorial at Poonch. He was joined by veterans and senior army officials in laying wreaths and remembering the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers and the citizens of the region for defending Poonch, this day in 1948. In 1948, during the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir between Indian Army and Pakistani forces, Poonch withstood a seige by the Pakistanis from November 1947 till relieved by an Indian Offensive, Operation Easy which commenced on 20 November 1948. The besieged garrison, then commanded by Brig Pritam Singh was maintained by air supply. The day marks the historic link up carried out by Brig Pritam Singh's forces with Brig Yadunath's forces from Rajouri at Danna Ka Pir on 21 November 1948. The White Knight Corps and people of Poonch celebrate the historic Poonch Link up Day with gaiety and fervor every year. PTI AB CK