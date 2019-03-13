GOC Rising Star Corps reviews operational preparedness of troops in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) General officer commanding (GOC), Rising Star Corps, Lt Gen J S Nain Wednesday visited 'Tiger Division' headquarters here to review the operational preparedness of the troops in view of the prevailing situation along the borders, a defence spokesman said. The corps commander interacted with soldiers deployed in the forward areas and was appreciative of the high state of morale of the troops on ground, he said. Lt Gen Nain was briefed by General Officer Commanding of Tiger Division on the current operational situation and the security scenario in Jammu sector, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AQS