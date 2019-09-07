‘God’ and ‘Love’ are Life’s Two Themes Says Notion Press’ Next Rooh-e-Rumi

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)Life is woven by two threads, love and trust. While it is undoubtedly debatable which one of the two emotions stand atop the other, it is safer to accept that the two complement each other unapologetically. In the course of our journey, while accomplishing lifes materialistic goals, we often tend to forget the basic qualities of a human being. And in doing so, we, the ambitious human force, are spotted sulking in disdain and dissatisfaction.As you start pondering over these thoughts, Notion Press, Indias largest self-publishing platform, is launching a book Rooh-e-Rumi that attempts to kindle your mind with some refreshing perspectives of life. The author, a veteran spiritual writer, Mamta Sehgal, says, "In life, we often strive to achieve materialistic goals. But, in the pursuit, we let go of winning in the aspects of living."Sehgal, a true believer of god, hints that most people are chasing false dreams in life that, in the end, do not hold purpose, or satisfy the inner soul. As she rightly puts, the author describes life in two themes God and Love.Through her words of wisdom and thought-provoking ideas of life, Sehgal says that winning lifes story is through three things, "Through self-realization, embracing love, which is the language of the universe, and surrendering to the Supreme Power."This book, Rooh-e-Rumi, is an interpretation of a thirteenth-century Persian poet, Rumi. The author, through her rich and profound experience in life and her spiritual understanding, pens down perspectives that might put you on a fresh path in life.Speaking of the book, Sehgal, says, "I have attempted to interpret the work of a celebrated poet who lived centuries ago. But his work seems to be relevant and true to the situations even today. This prompted me to understand deeper, the common problems in our society." She further says, "I am keen on how people find the interpretations and wish that it helps impact their lives positively."As Mamta Sehgal looks forward to the overwhelming launch of her second book, it is time that you get a copy of this book from Indias largest self-publishing platform notionpress.com or one of the leading e-commerce websites Amazon or Flipkart.A textile graduate with a diploma in fashion design, Mamta Sehgal spent 20 years of her career mostly in academia, sharing her knowledge and experience with the future of fashion design. A multi-tasker, she did not restrict herself to just teaching. To express and hone her talent of designing, she took freelance projects, too. In this enthralling experience, she also had a stint at the Export House, working in the capacity of a designer.She further diversified her profile in 2009 by delving into retail management with Emaar-MGF. Apart from this, she had been on the panel for NIFT, UG and PG admissions on behalf of AIIMA for five years.Destiny introduced her to the Bhagavad Gita, which changed her outlook towards life. Her extensive interest in reading became the foundation stone of her writing journey. Mamta wrote her first book, The Perennial Journey, in August 2017, which was published by the Times Group. She has now written her second book titled Rooh-e-Rumi and intends to continue her writing journey in varied genres with different themes.Image: Rooh-e-Rumi 3D Cover PWRPWR