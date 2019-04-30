GoDaddy Launches Lucky Draw Sweepstakes With Winners to Join ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, has launched its first online lucky draw sweepstakes, titled GoDaddys Greatest Playoff, for cricket enthusiasts, current and new customers across India. As an official sponsor of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2019, GoDaddy is offering an unprecedented opportunity for passionate Indian cricket fans to be a part of the ultimate cricket extravaganza in England and Wales, this summer. In order to be eligible to enter the sweepstakes, participants can shop from an exciting range of GoDaddy products and services or renew their subscription between 18th April, 12:00 PM to 15th May, 12:00 PM and be entered into the sweepstakes. Through a lucky draw of eligible entrants, a total of nine winners will be chosen to get a chance to win platinum/gold tickets for two and watch Team India give a strong fight to some of the worlds toughest cricketing teams. The winners will be notified via email on or by the 18th of May 2019. Three of the lucky winners with a spend of INR 14,000 and above will get a chance to win two platinum/gold tickets to select India matches, plus round-trip flight tickets from India to England, along with a hospitality stay. With a spend between INR 7,000 INR 13,999, three customers will get a chance to win platinum/gold tickets, plus a hospitality stay. While for a spend of INR 3,500 INR 6,999, three customers will be eligible to win two free platinum/gold tickets to select India matches. Speaking about the sweepstakes, Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India said, Through this digital lucky draw sweepstakes, we are giving people a lifetime opportunity to win a chance to enjoy the experience of being a part of the worlds biggest sporting extravaganza. We are excited to be an active part of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2019 and help raise awareness among Indian small business owners and entrepreneurs on the benefits of creating an online presence for their venture. GoDaddy has been associated with prominent sports celebrities and numerous sporting events in markets around the world. In India, GoDaddy is currently partnering with Indian cricket star, MS Dhoni, as a treasured BijnessBhaiand supporting his entrepreneurial venture. The company is also partnering with the ICC to give cricket enthusiasts around the globe an opportunity to create their own team of Greatest XI, a dream team of eleven cricketing masters from across the world, and share the line-up with their friends, family and inner circle. Greatest XI activity is live now on the ICC website and app. GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of products for small business owners and entrepreneurs, ranging from domain names, hosting, website building, to email marketing, security protections and an online store. GoDaddy offers local 24/7 customer support to help guide customers in the growth of their venture online, and to find the tools that best meet their needs. To get more information and to enter GoDaddys Greatest Playoff, visit - https://in.godaddy.com/promos/icc-cricket-world-cup About GoDaddyGoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 18.5 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit in.GoDaddy.com. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:GoDaddy's Greatest Playoff Sweepstakes PWRPWR