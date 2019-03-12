GoDaddy partners with ICC as official sponsor for Cricket World Cup 2019

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Website hosting company GoDaddy Tuesday announced its partnership with International Cricket Council (ICC) as official sponsor for the upcoming men's cricket World Cup."We have been engaged in branding exercise with sports events. This time we are engaging with ICC for men's World Cup 2019 which is expected to reach out to around 700 million people in India and 1.5 billion people globally," GoDaddy India MD and Vice President Nikhil Arora said while announcing the deal.The 2019 World Cup will be held in the UK from May 30 to July 14.Under the partnership, GoDaddy will get visibility on ground, perimeter of the boundary, side screen, placards during the matches, it said."We will run various campaigns starting April, like people going online with GoDaddy may get opportunity to watch World Cup match. We have cricketer MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador. We will be coming up with new campaigns featuring him during the tournament," Arora said.He, however, declined to reveal financial details of the deal. PTI PRS RVK ANUANU