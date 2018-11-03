Godfrey Phillips Q2 net profit up 19.7% at Rs 70.38 crore

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Saturday reported an increase of 19.69 per cent in its standalone net profit at Rs 70.38 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 58.80 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Godfrey Phillips said in a BSE filing.Its total income from operations was marginally up at Rs 675.56 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 670.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.Godfrey Phillips India's total expenses stood at Rs 567.07 crore as against Rs 587.31 crore, down 3.44 per cent. PTI KRH MKJ