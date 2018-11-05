Godrej Agrovet Q2 net profit up 16.58 pc

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Godrej Industries arm Godrej Agrovet Monday posted 16.58 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 99.12 crore in the second quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on strong income. The company's net profit stood at Rs 85.02 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, as per regulatory filing. Net income rose to Rs 1,622.11 crore during July-September quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,434.45 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenses also increased to Rs 1,479.86 crore from Rs 1,315.15 crore in the said period. The company said the board has accepted the resignation of its director Adi B Godrej and induction of Pirojsha Godrej as an additional director. PTI LUX SHW ADIADI