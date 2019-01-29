scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Godrej Consumer Products Q3 net profit falls 1.4 pc to Rs 423 crore

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) Tuesday reported a 1.4 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 423.52 crore in the third quarter ended December 2018. The company had recorded a profit of Rs 429.87 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its total income increased by around 3 per cent to Rs 2,744.57 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 2,666.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18. "We delivered a mixed performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Our India business delivered single-digit sales growth on a high base and continued to grow Ebitda ahead of sales," GCPL Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej said in a statement. The firm's India business grew 5.6 per cent to Rs 1,505.64 crore, against Rs 1,425 crore during the year-ago period. "In our international business, Indonesia continued its growth momentum with improvement in the household insecticides business. Africa showed signs of a gradual recovery with profitability improving sequentially. Latin America, however, recorded relatively weaker performance due to adverse macroeconomic conditions," Godrej said. Africa business, the second-largest contributor to the total sales, of GCPL grew 13.6 per cent to Rs 680.22 crore from Rs 629.62 crore on a year-on-year basis. PTI PRS HRS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos