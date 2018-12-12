Godrej Hosts Agri-Conclave - 'Shaping the Future of Indian Agriculture'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- To Highlight the Role of Corporates and Civil Society in Doubling Farmer IncomeGodrej Group, a diversified conglomerate, today, hosted an agri-conclave focusing on '#FarmerNomics - Shaping the Future of Indian Agriculture'. In the run-up to Kisan Diwas (23 December), the aim of the conclave was to focus on the role of allied stakeholders, such as corporates, civil society, and academia, in doubling farmer's income. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797254/Adi_Godrej_FarmerNomics_Conclave.jpg )Thought leaders from Corporates, Non-Profit Organisations,Academiaand Media came together to discuss agri-interventions that will empower farmers to significantly improve household income and also explore how the sector can be made more attractive for women and youth. In addition, they also discussed the role of millets and protein sources from both a nutrition and livelihood standpoint. (Watch the video here)Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nadir Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Agrovet Limited and Managing Director, Godrej Industries Limited, said, "With the government laying special emphasis on the agriculture sector with the vision of doubling farmer's income by 2022, we are positive about the growth and foresee a lot of potential for farmers. The coming together of like-minded professionals and academia will create much needed awareness on the areas of importance in agriculture."Women farmers, Kalavathi V, Rathnamma M, Maya Bai and Neelam Sahu shared their experiences and stories from the farm. The conclave witnessed participation from industry stalwart such as Dr Avinash Kishore, Research Fellow, IFPRI; Dilip N Kulkarni, President, Sustainable Agriculture & Strategy, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited; Raghunathan N, Co-Founder of Vrutti; Jinesh Shah, Founding Partner, Omnivore; Arun Ambatipudi, Founding Trustee & Advisor Chetna Organic; Dr. Yasmeen Ali Haque, Head, UNICEF India; Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Kurush Dalal - Culinary Anthropologists, and Balakrishnan S, COO, Vrutti.Adding further, Mr Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet, said, "The agriculture sector offers tremendous opportunities and we at Godrej aim to be at the forefront of these developments. With our focus on research and technology, we strive to offer innovative solutions to enhance the productivity of the sector."Vikas Goswami, Head - Sustainability, Godrej Industries Ltd., said, "Women farmers are the backbone of Indian agriculture. To create a vibrant rural economy it is important that in partnership with women farmers we revive sustainable agricultural practices. The revival of millets along with sustainable agricultural practices will also positively impact long-term soil health and productivity. With this conclave, we aim to not only acknowledge but also bring in the forefront, the important role women play in agriculture landscape."Godrej is a prominent player in agriculture and is dedicated to improving the productivity of Indian farmers by innovating products and services.About Godrej Group Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India's Independence and Swadeshi movement. Our founder, Ardeshir Godrej, lawyer-turned-serial entrepreneur failed with a few ventures, before he struck gold with a locks business. Today, we enjoy the patronage of 1.1 billion consumers globally across consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agriculture and many other businesses. In fact, our geographical footprint extends beyond Earth, with our engines now powering many of India's space missions. With revenue of over USD 4.1 billion we are growing fast, and have exciting, ambitious aspirations. Our Vision for 2020 is to be 10 times the size we were in 2010. But for us, it is most important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in the Godrej Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our Good & Green strategy of 'shared value' to create a more inclusive and greener India. At the heart of all of this, are our people. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams. Source: Godrej Agrovet PWRPWR