Godrej Industries PAT jumps 59 pc to Rs 189 cr in Jul-Sept

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Diversified firm Godrej Industries Monday reported 58.82 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 189.54 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by lower current tax expense.The company had posted a PAT of Rs 119.34 crore in July-September quarter a year ago.Total income stood at Rs 2,757.16 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,352.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Godrej Industries said in a BSE filing.Current tax expense in the reported quarter was Rs 1.45 crore as against Rs 57.69 crore during the same quarter last fiscal.Shares of Godrej Industries settled 1.83 per cent lower at Rs 462 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK SVK ANUANU