Godrej Interio Index: India's Men Overtake Women When it Comes to Home D�cor Decision-making

MUMBAI, October 22, 2018 -- But when it comes to knowing what's actually in the cupboards, India's women remain ahead. Godrej Interio Index, a light-hearted survey reveals the dynamics of power, influence and persuasion within the Indian household. India's men are extending their decision-making influence further into the home according to new research from Godrej Interio. The male head of the household has the final say on home furnishings in nearly a quarter of Indian households (24.9%), surpassing even the influence of the female home maker (23.1%) as the ultimate decision-maker, according to the Interio Index[1], a light hearted survey designed to understand the decision-making process behind Indians' choice of home decor. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772546/Godrej_Interio_Logo.jpg ) The research highlights that in more than half Indian homes (52%), the choice of furniture has become a truly democratic process involving the entire family, while in 6.7% of cases, it is actually the children of the household who have the final say. It also revealed that members of the household enjoy different levels of influence according to the room in question. In the kitchen, for instance, female home-makers have the last word on interiors in 38.1% [2] of Indian homes, compared to just 17.1% for men. A clear shift towards a type of 'home furnishings democracy' is evident throughout the survey; over one-in-three living room interiors are designed collectively (54.6%) where decision-making process involves the entire extended family, including the children. Such collective decision-making accounts for 47.3% of bedroom interiors, and 44.8% of kitchens in Indian homes, according to the research. According to Anil Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Godrej Interio, the Interio Index helps shatter a few myths about decision-making within the Indian home. "Today, the home space is no longer the exclusive domain of the women of the house. In fact, according to our research, fewer than a quarter of women (24.6%) have the final word on furnishings in their living or dining rooms, and less than a third (29.3%) have exclusive choice on furniture in their bedrooms," he said. "In some cases, the men of the household are becoming active decision-makers; in India's living/dining rooms, for instance, men are making the final choice in one-in-five homes (20%). The overall insight our inaugural Interio Index is that the choice of furnishings and home dcor is becoming a far more collective, democratic process involving all members of the family." The Interio Index research also unearthed some interesting insights into couples' relationships and attitudes towards the interior design of their homes:India's 'Bedroom Trade-off'[3] When there is an even balance in decision-making, a couple considers a trade-off on a different furniture decision in the house. For example, in the bedroom, if there was a debate on whether to use a hard mattress or a regular one: 30.3% respondents say that the husband would decide32.6% claim that the wife would decide17.2% would split their mattressNearly one-fifth 19.9% respondents would trade the mattress preference for another decision in the house 'The skeleton in the closet'[4] Men participate in decisions about designing the furniture at home only women know the details of what is inside their cupboards: Despite their active participation in the decision-making process for kitchen furnishings, only 67.7% of men would actually know in which cupboard the sugar is kept, compared to 86.6% of their female counterpartsWhen it comes to the bedroom, men may be increasingly influential on the choice of dcor, but it's the women who know where everything is kept. According to the survey, 81.7% women would know where to find the blanket in the middle of the night (compared to just 67.5% for men; that means one-in-three men would have to wake someone else if they were cold during the night)In the living room, although less than a quarter (24.6%) of the final furniture decisions are made by women, more than three quarters (76.6%) of them would actually know exactly where to find the TV remote control"Such insights reflect a deeper shift in decision-making dynamics across Indian households. According to other research, for instance, around 80% of decisions for buying food and grocery items are actually taken by men. [5] Although light-hearted in nature, our own Interio Index perfectly reflects the increasing role men - and the wider family - are playing in the selection of home furnishings. The brand boasts of noteworthy awards received so far- CII Exim Bank Award for Business Excellence 2016, Superbrands 2015, Asia's most admired brand 2016, Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brand 2016 Platinum (Home Furniture) and Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brand 2016 Gold (Modular Kitchens). [1] Survey methodology/date [2] National data Q4 [3] National data Q10 [4] National data Q7, Q8, Q9 [5] https://www.facebook.com/business/news/Meet-Indias-new-grocery-shoppers