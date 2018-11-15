Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems Pledges INR 100 Crore Towards #HarGharSurakshit Campaign

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --#HarGharSurakshit nationwide campaign aims to drive awareness around home safety To commemorate National Home Safety Day on November 15, Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems (GLSS), launched #HarGharSurakshit, a nationwide campaign to promote home safety across India. GLSS also released 'Har Ghar Surakshit 2018 Report: India's Security Paradox - Home Safety Vs Digital Safety', which focusses on people's perception of home safety in comparison to digital safety.Homes in India are not just a place to stay but are also considered as safe abodes for families. An Indian home accounts for one of the highest investments made by citizens. However, it is also a treasure trove for anti-social elements and if unattended or unprotected will invite misfortune. Nuclear families leave their home and valuables behind, whereas, others have their loved ones as well at home. There is a lot to protect, but Indians seem to be lagging behind in adopting the available technologies-even in the primary source of protection of their homes-locks.#HarGharSurakshit campaign by GLSS aims to drive awareness around home safety and why it needs to be prioritized. Safety begins at home as 98.5% Indians feel the safest in their homes as per a recent joint study with a reputed Indian media company. GLSS #HarGharSurakshit report states 64% Indians are not equipped to handle home safety threats. Surprisingly, 70% of all thefts in India are home thefts while only 30% are digital thefts. This emphasizes that home safety requires equal or more attention that is enjoyed by digital safety as 61% people don't want to upgrade to high tech safety for homes.Acknowledging this need and commenting on #HarGharSurakshit initiative, Mr. Jamshyd Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, said, "As a responsible player in this space, it has been our responsibility and endeavour to create awareness around home safety. Last year on November 15th, a day we call the 'Home Safety day', we unveiled the yearlong #HowSafeAreYou campaign with the objective of changing the way people look at home safety. This campaign witnessed a huge support and reached out to millions via traditional and digital media. Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems have been at the forefront of providing safe and secure locking solutions for homes across India. With the faith reposed in us by our countrymen, we are embarking on the second year of this campaign with our nationwide initiative called #HarGharSurakshit. We are confident that this initiative will bring about a behavioural change and promote the larger cause of enhancing safety across homes of people in urban and rural India.""As a brand that is synonymous with trust and safety, GLSS' purpose is to make people aware of importance of home safety. Last year, we unveiled a yearlong campaign, #HowSafeAreYou with the objective of changing the way people look at home safety. #HarGharSurakshit, the latest initiative by GLSS, will address a nationwide concern of home safety. We want every Indian to take a conscious note of their home safety, especially in today's day and age. We, at GLSS, will focus all our efforts towards driving offline and online activities aimed at bridging India's personal security gap and aspire to make every Indian home safe by 2021. I am happy to share that we will be committing INR 100 crore over the next 3 years towards this endeavour," added Mr. Shyam Motwani, Executive Vice-President and Business Head, Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems.Discussing the gravitas of the situation was an esteemed panel of Mr. Sachin Patil, DCP (Head Quarter - I) Mumbai Police; Mr. Prakash Borgaonkar, Director, Helpage India; RJ Archana Pania; Mr. Shyam Motwani of GLSS and moderated by Mr. Sujit Patil, Vice President & Head- Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries.#HarGharSurakshit campaign reflects the need of the hour. In 2016 alone, 1,20,000 homes were robbed and these were just the reported cases. As per estimates, 90% thefts go unreported. Today, people need to be more conscious of vulnerabilities in their home safety preparedness, and take necessary measures to address them. As it embarks on this journey towards making #HarGharSurakshit, GLSS is confident that this initiative will see collective participation of Indians from across the country.#HarGharSurakshit video can be watched on https://youtu.be/gwZeRNHYm5c.About Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems is a 121-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Since its inception in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej, the name 'Godrej' has become synonymous with trust, protection and integrity. From the first Anchor branded lock in 1897 to the first ever spring less lock in 1907, to the iconic 'Navtal' in 1954, and to the postmodern biometric locks, Godrej has set every benchmark in the locks industry. Over the years, GLSS have changed in form, function and scope of application. But one thing still remains the same - the solid stamp of trust and reliability. Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems adhere to global quality norms and hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications.With their locks reaching several countries around the world over a period of time, the brand has come a long way in delivering world-class smart locking solutions, therefore revolutionizing the very perception of a locking device from a mere functionality at an entry and exit point, to a proud pause at the doorstep, a moment to take in the significance of how far they have come. For more information, please log on to http://www.godrejlocks.com.Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems is a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.Source: Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems