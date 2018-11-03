Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems to Celebrate 2nd National Home Safety Day on 15th November, 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 2, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems (GLSS), a brand synonymous with trust and quality, will dedicate 15th November to home safety by celebrating the 'National Home Safety Day'. This initiative in its second year will take the message of home safety to masses across India through various platforms and will commit for a yearlong nationwide movement to promote and inculcate the habit of home safety amongst citizens of India.The company initiated a series of online and offline activities to drive home safety awareness and to promote the 'National Home Safety Day'. Throughout the year, Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems created conversations about home safety and the need for superior safety solutions. The company has been successful in reaching out to 100 million people across all platforms and has generated 1 million engagements on home safety.Commenting on the initiative of National Home Safety Day, Shyam Motwani, Executive VP & Head of Business, Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems, said, "As a responsible and trusted corporate brand, Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems established 'National Home Safety Day' with an intent to make people aware of proactive safety measures at home. This November 15th, in the 2nd year of National Home Safety Day, we would like all citizens to take a pledge towards the proactive adoption of home safety in the digital age. Our endeavour is to create a substantial impact on the behavioural change of consumers across the country."Towards this vision, the company unveiled the initiative called #HowSafeAreYou in 2017, where it launched a series of interviews on digital mediums that captured three reformed robbers speaking on the modus operandi of a robber. These videos go beyond giving consumers insights into what deters a robber from attacking a home and breaks a few myths too. These videos were leveraged in the form of digital content across platforms and #HowSafeAreYou witnessed over 2.7 million plus impressions online and became a trending topic on Twitter with over 6.91 lakh plus reach. GLSS also introduced a brand film that showcased the company's commitment to creating awareness about home safety. During the first year, the company was successful in not only creating awareness but actually driving behavioural change in consumers. This can be seen through the study conducted by the brand that points out a decline in keys being handed over to the maids by 8%, consumers reduced making duplicate keys locally by 25%, handing over keys to neighbours reduced by 13%, keeping keys near windows/doors reduced by 15% and putting location specific posts on social platforms was down by 4%.About Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems is a 120-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Since its inception in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej, the name 'Godrej' has become synonymous with trust, protection and integrity. From the first Anchor branded lock in 1897 to the first ever spring less lock in 1907, to the iconic 'Navtal' in 1954, and to the postmodern biometric locks, Godrej has set every benchmark in the locks industry. Over the years, Godrej Locks have changed in form, function and scope of application. But one thing still remains the same - the solid stamp of trust and reliability. Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems adhere to global quality norms and hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications.With their locks reaching several countries around the world over a period of time, the brand has come a long way in delivering world-class smart locking solutions, therefore revolutionizing the very perception of a locking device from a mere functionality at an entry and exit point, to a proud pause at the door step, a moment to take in the significance of how far they have come. For more information, please log on to http://www.godrejlocks.com.Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems is a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.Source: Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems PWRPWR