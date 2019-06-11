Godrej Masterbrand Along With Four Other Godrej Brands Ranked as the Most Trusted Brands of India by Trust Research Advisory's Brand Trust Report 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Godrej Diversified, Godrej Refrigerators, Godrej Interio, Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems, and Godrej Properties lead in their respective categories Brand Trust Report 2019, is the result of a comprehensive primary research conducted on the proprietary 61-Attribute Brand Trust Matrix of TRA. This year's study involved 15,000 hours of fieldwork, covering 2,315 consumer-influencers across 16 cities in India, and generated 5 million data points and 9,000 unique brands, from which the top 1000 brands have been listed in this year's report. Indian Statistical Institute is TRA's statistical partner for the research methodology. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900814/Godrej_Group_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900815/Godrej_BrandTrust.jpg )15 Godrej brands made an entry into the top 1000 list of TRA's Brand Trust Report, 2019 (BTR 2019). Godrej Masterbrand, along with four other Godrej brands, have been ranked No. 1 in their respective categories which is a phenomenal achievement for the brand. Godrej achieves unprecedented success this year by becoming the Most Trusted brand in the FMCG-Diversified Category taking the slot from earlier year leaders.The Godrej Brand rankings category wise, as featured in the BTR 2019, are as below: BRAND TRUST REPORT 2019 BY TRUST RESEARCH ADVISORY 1000 MOST TRUSTED BRAND RANKING CATEGORY CATEGORY RANK GODREJ (MASTERBRAND) DIVERSIFIED 1 GODREJ LOCKS 1 GODREJ INTERIO FURNITURE 1 GODREJ REFRIGERATORS 1 GODREJ PROPERTIES DIVERSIFIED 1 CINTHOL TALCUM POWDER 2 EXPERT HAIR COLOR 2 GODREJ AER AIR FRESHENER 2 HIT PEST REPELLENT 3 GOOD KNIGHT PEST REPELLENT 4 GODREJ WASHING MACHINES 4 CINTHOL SOAP 7 GODREJ AIR CONDITIONERS 7 GODREJ NO. 1 SOAP 8 GODREJ TELEVISIONS 8Commenting on the occasion, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer at the Godrej Group, said, "Brand trust is one of the most valuable intangible assets in the business, and it has become more important than ever because today's consumers are bombarded with options. What was often once a choice between two brands is now a global mix of hundreds, which has consumers asking who they know and trust before making a purchasing decision. We are delighted with the ranking of some of our brands in leading position in the report. It is a validation of the kind of connect that we have with our 750 million customers in India."N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said, "This year has been very exciting for Godrej's entries into TRA's Brand Trust Report, 2019. Fifteen brands enter into the top 1000 list this year of which 5 are Category leaders. Godrej leads in FMCG diversified, beating earlier year leaders. Godrej refrigerators also lead in its category, as does Godrej Interio and Godrej Locks. Godrej Properties has become the leader in Real Estate and such a performance speaks volumes about the brands' salience in the customer's mind. Heartiest congratulations to Godrej on being able to build such strong trust relationships with its consumers."About Godrej Group Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India's Independence and Swadeshi movement. Our founder, Ardeshir Godrej, lawyer-turned-serial entrepreneur failed with a few ventures, before he struck gold with a locks business. Today, we enjoy the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally across consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agriculture and many other businesses. In fact, our geographical footprint extends beyond Earth, with our engines now powering many of India's space missions. With revenue of over USD 4.5 billion we are growing fast, and have exciting, ambitious aspirations. But for us, it is most important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in the Godrej Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our Good & Green strategy of 'shared value' to create a more inclusive and greener India. At the heart of all of this, are our people. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognizing and valuing diversity across our teams.For more information, please visit: https://www.godrej.com/All India Listings of Brand Trust Report : http://www.trustadvisory.info/tra/categoryBTR19.php Source: Godrej Group PWRPWR