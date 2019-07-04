Godrej Material Handling Launches 'Godrej RenTRUST'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Material Handling, a business of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., today announced Godrej RenTRUST, their new equipment rental brand that will provide 360-degree solutions to customers encompassing manpower, machine, fuel and maintenance. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942942/Godrej_RenTRUST.jpg) Godrej Material Handling is India's largest manufacturer and exporter of forklift trucks and solutions. With the launch of Godrej RenTRUST, it now becomes the first Indian OEM to provide end-to-end rental of material handling equipment that serves 3PL, Retail, E-commerce, Airports and Manufacturing industry. Effective today, RenTRUST will operate pan India. Currently, the Indian material handling industry is struggling with a lack of skilled labour, standardization (palletization), regulations and fragmented nature of business. However, along with GST, many other trends are shifting the industry from being fragmented and unorganized to consolidation towards larger organized players. In addition, the inclination towards asset-light models has created a business opportunity for organized FLT rental businesses in India, which would offer an end-to-end solution. On the occasion of this strategic announcement, Anil Lingayat, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Material Handling, said, "In Material handling industry, capex in equipment is only 13% of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to a consumer. Godrej RenTRUST, our new rental solutions brand, will address the balance 87% of the TCO pie. We have always been at the forefront of innovation by adopting the latest technologies to offer the best-in-class solutions to our customers. Godrej RenTRUST will provide end-to-end solutions to our customers. We are proud of being the only material handling equipment rental solutions company in India with the widest product range, accessories and value-added services." Godrej RenTRUST is the only material handling equipment rental solutions provider with the widest product range, accessories and value-added services. It offers not only equipment but fuel, service and trained manpower for a variety of applications 24x7. A first for the industry, the digital monitoring system enables customers to have a transparent view of the equipment deployed at their facilities, submit and review logged requests and more. An IoT enabled fleet management system that lets customers track the equipment status, fleet productivity, fleet utilization, equipment uptime in real time. Established in 1963, Godrej Material Handling provides mobile path material handling solutions to virtually all industries in manufacturing, infrastructure, services, aviation. Logistics, defence, ports, railways and power. About Godrej & Boyce Godrej & Boyce, a Godrej Group Company, operates across 14 diverse businesses. Founded in 1897, the company started with the manufacture of high-quality locks. It has since diversified into Consumer Goods, Office and Industrial Products & Services, Infrastructure & Real Estate. Headquartered in Mumbai, Godrej & Boyce specializes in and is a market leader in Appliances, Furniture & Interiors, Security Solutions, Locking Solutions, AV solutions, Vending, Material Handling, Industrial Logistics, Aerospace, Nuclear Power, Defense, Tooling solutions for Auto industry, Process Equipment, Power Infrastructure, Real Estate and Green Building Consulting. Godrej is one of India's most trusted brands serving over 1.1bn customers worldwide, every day. PWRPWR