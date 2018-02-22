Godrej Properties adds new housing project in Gurgaon

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties today said it has added a new housing project in Gurgaon as part of its strategy to expand residential business. "This project will offer approximately 70,500 square meters (approximately 7.5 lakh sq. ft.) of saleable area and will be developed as a modern group housing development," Godrej Properties said in a statement. This project is situated in an established location within Gurgaon city and has excellent connectivity to the various key micro-markets in Gurgaon. This is the companys 12th project within the National Capital Region (NCR). Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of the Godrej group, said that within five years of entering the NCR market, the company has established itself as one of the market leaders in NCR. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties said, ??This strengthens our development portfolio in NCR and fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across Indias leading cities." Godrej Properties is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 14 million square meters (151 million sq ft.) in 12 cities. PTI MJH ANS -