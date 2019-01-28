Godrej Properties posts Rs 42 cr profit in Q3 FY'19

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Godrej Properties Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.63 crore for the third quarter of 2018-19 on higher sales.It had posted a net loss of Rs 54.75 crore in October-December 2017, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 430.70 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 308.29 crore in the year-ago period.Godrej Properties is a real estate arm of business conglomerate Godrej group. Shares of Godrej Properties were trading at Rs 747.40 apiece, up 0.24 per cent from the previous close, on BSE. PTI MJH MJH ANUANU