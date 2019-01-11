Goel congratulates Dikshit on being appointed Delhi Cong chief

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Union minister Vijay Goel congratulated on Friday newly appointed Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit, saying she would not have forgotten her "humiliation" by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The ruling AAP and the Congress have been accusing each other in the past and now they need to answer to the people of Delhi about it, Goel told reporters. "The AAP repeatedly accused former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit of corruption and said it will send her behind the bars. She must not have forgotten this humiliation," the BJP leader said. The Congress too had been hitting out at the AAP government levelling allegations of "failure and corruption" in the past four years, he said. Goel's remarks come amid speculation over possibility of an alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Dikshit was Thursday appointed as new president of the Delhi Congress after incumbent Ajay Maken's resignation was accepted by the party last week. Maken was opposed to any alliance with the AAP that he bitterly criticised over issues of governance and corruption. Dikshit will be assisted by three Working presidents. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of Delhi unit, PC Chacko, while announcing the appointment of Dikshit as new president, said there were no talks within the Delhi unit about an alliance with the AAP and it was fully prepared to contest the parliamentary election on its own. After her appointment, Dikshit told reporters she will react on the issue after understanding the situation from top to downwards. PTI VIT CK