Goel receives call about deletion of his name from electoral roll, moves CEO

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Union minister Vijay Goel Thursday claimed he received a phone call telling him the BJP got his name deleted from electoral rolls, and moved the Chief Electoral Office with a complaint against the Aam Aadmi Party.The BJP has been alleging that people are receiving phone calls on behalf of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party telling them that their names were deleted from electoral rolls but they need not worry as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got them added back. Goel said he received the call a few days back with the caller telling him that the BJP has got his name deleted from the electoral list.The senior BJP leader, a former president of the Delhi unit of the party, lodged the complaint against the AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal with the CEO.He demanded that the CEO gets the matter investigated thoroughly and legal action be initiated at the earliest. He also demanded that responsibility should be fixed on the owners and management of the call centres for making such "bogus calls" to voters. Earlier such complaints were forwarded to the Delhi Police which acted against centres from where such calls were being made. The AAP has protest against such action. PTI VIT VIT TIRTIR