Goenka posts morphed video amid India-Pak tension, followers say not good

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) As the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict continued to play out on social media, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka has posted a morphed video of a WWE bout between two players with superimposed faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, drawing criticism from a lot among the Twitterati. In a tweet, Goenka put up a video of a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) heavyweight bout which shows a wrestler with the morphed image of Modi is beating his opponent displayed as Khan. The wrestler with superimposed picture of Modi is later shown holding up the WWE belts with emcee announcing the new WWE world heavyweight champion "None other than, ladies and gentlemen Shri Narendra Modi". While some of Goenka's followers saw the lighter side of the tweet, others criticized him for it with one saying it "does not suit your stature sir to share this kind of stuff". The industrialist, who is known for his humorous tweets captioned the video "WWF #INDvsPAK". Earlier Goenka had also tweeted a joke inspired by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's response to his Pakistani captors, about a wife asking husband reaching home late "where were you?" "Husband answered bravely, 'Sorry I am not supposed to tell you that'....inspiration from #Abhinandan #Bravery (WA)." PTI RKL SVK MRMR