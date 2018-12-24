GoGrand This New Year's Eve at Grand Hyatt Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ --This New Year's Eve, prepare to #GoGrand as Grand Hyatt offers ultimate luxury and splendid New Year celebrations. Whatever everyone's wish list is, Grand Hyatt Mumbai will make it happen. Discover a world of extraordinary moments and come create memorable memories with loved ones. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801164/Grand_Hyatt_Mumbai_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801591/GoGrand_Grand_Hyatt_Mumbai.jpg )#GoGrand into the New Year - 31st December 2018 and 1st January 2019 Make it a night to remember and get pampered with luxurious accommodation for a couple, access to the Grand Courtyard Party featuring popular DJ Aman, unlimited food and fine spirits at any one of the Signature restaurants including Celini, Soma, China House Restaurant, China House Lounge and Fifty Five East. The next morning indulge in a complimentary buffet breakfast and enjoy a late check out.Blockbuster Ballroom Bash - 31st December 2018Head over to the perfect party destination in the heart of Mumbai and celebrate the New Year's Eve in a majestic way. Keep the good times rolling and dance the night away at the city's most luxurious party. Indulge in unlimited food and spirits curated by the master chefs, and enjoy access to the Grand Courtyard featuring DJ Aman.INR 8,999 per person exclusive of taxes Experience Gastronomy of the Gods at the Signature Restaurants - 31st December 2018Luxuriate in premium culinary experiences curated by the expert chefs at all the Signature Restaurants, and countdown to new beginnings with DJ Aman at the Grand Courtyard Party. Enjoy all-time favorite specialties over a delectable Chinese dinner at China House Restaurant. Rejoice with the loved ones and feast on Italian indulgence crafted by Chef Alessandro and his team at Celini. Indulge in a sumptuous North West Frontier cuisine crafted to perfection at Soma. Relish splendid food and beverage offerings and thoughtfully curated festive treats for the entire family at Fifty Five East. Sip on mind blowing beverages and delicious bites at China House Lounge.INR 7,999 per person exclusive of taxes For more details and reservations, please call: +91-22-6676-1149. Follow them on Facebook, Google Plus and Twitter for updates on promotions at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.About Grand Hyatt MumbaiGrand Hyatt Mumbai is Hyatt International's flagship contemporary lifestyle complex in South Asia and an area hotel for Mumbai, Pune and Goa. It is located just minutes away from the domestic and international airports; Mumbai's key business district, Bandra-Kurla Complex and the entertainment districts of the city. Grand in scope and functional in design, this city landmark with 547 luxurious rooms and suites, 110 fully-serviced apartments and award-winning dining and entertainment options, has redefined standards of luxury and service in India's financial and entertainment capital since 2004. With approximately 10 acres of mixed-use development, the complex is truly a world class facility. For more information, please visit: mumbai.grand.hyatt.com. Source: Grand Hyatt Mumbai PWRPWR