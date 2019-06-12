GOJEK Acquires AirCTO, Expands Operations in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) India Business Wire India GOJEK acquires AirCTO, a Bangalore-based company that uses AI tools to accelerate recruitmentGOJEK also opens office in Gurgaon, to hire 100+ people and expand operationsPlans to acquire companies to add to the existing talent pool GOJEK, the Super App of Southeast Asia, acquired AirCTO, a Bangalore-based Artificial Intelligence recruitment platform, and opened its second engineering and product development centre in Gurgaon. As part of the deal, the AirCTO team will be joining GOJEK with immediate effect and will be looking into building products that accelerate the recruitment of talent for GOJEK. The acquisition aligns with GOJEKs focus on hiring premium talent to support the development of its Super App. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company has also announced the opening of a new office in Gurgaon, for which GOJEK plans to hire 100 employees aiming to reach a total headcount of 500 in India by the year-end. As part of its expansion plans, the company is also considering further acquisitions in India. The Indonesian-headquartered company is actively interested in companies with complementary expertise in engineering, design and product management. Quotes:Our investment in Gurgaon underlines our commitment to growing the GOJEK India story. We have looked at multiple ways to expand our operations and concluded that Gurgaon is a logical destination to set up shop, not least because of the amazing talent we have found in the area. GOJEK recorded an annualized Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of US$9 billion as of 2018, and the hyper-growth journey weve been on demands talent who are willing to take risks, fail, learn and continue to scale a company that aims to solve everyday problems for Southeast Asia.With operations underway in Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, we will now consider whether further acquisitions are needed as we seek to bring in entrepreneurial teams who can help us further develop the multi-service business model that makes GOJEK a leader in Southeast Asia, said Sidu Ponnappa, MD India at GOJEK. On the acquisition of AirCTO, Sidu added, Im super thrilled to have AirCTOs talented team join us. The team will use technology to help us scale up our hiring processes. Finding quality talent is always a challenge, and Atif and team are here to find technology-based solutions that will help us to overcome this challenge. Atif Haider, Founder, AirCTO, said, At AirCTO weve focused on the pain points technology firms experience as they seek to find talent that fits their requirements. We believe that recruiting as an industry needs a major upheaval, and we started AirCTO with this in mind. Over the past three years, weve helped a range of startups and corporates source qualified candidates for critical technology roles. We were in talks with a number of other tech giants, but we found GOJEK to be the best fit, as we share similar DNA - something thats really important for us. We intend to use our prowess in recruitment to contribute to the hyper-growth GOJEK is currently experiencing across Southeast Asia. Located at DLF CyberHub, Gurgaon, the 18,000+ sq.ft office is equipped to seat around 150+ employees. The centre offers all amenities including a 24/7 office with a cafeteria. The interiors reflect GOJEKs signature combination of green and white with a touch of wood. The office will be a combination of open spaces, breakout areas for discussions, meeting rooms and coder caves. To find out positions that GOJEK is hiring for, head to https://www.gojek.io/open-positions?location=gurugram. The GOJEK Bangalore office recently won an Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) award for the Best Design category. As part of the expansion, GOJEKs largest India-based product team, GO-FOOD, will setup product divisions in the Gurgaon office. GOJEK is the largest single-market food delivery app in the world outside of China. It is the largest food delivery app in Southeast Asia with over 400,000 merchants - 85% of these are small micro-entrepreneurs that rely heavily on GO-FOOD for revenue. Working at GOJEK gives an opportunity to solve real challenges and transform lives across Southeast Asia. Earlier this year, Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, called out GOJEKs use of technology as a case study on how digital tools can help increase growth and inclusion. The companys vision has fuelled the culture of Social Impact and its deep narratives that can help the lives of millions. GOJEK currently runs one of the largest JRuby, Clojure, Java and Go clusters in Asia. Its robust tech-infrastructure is built and managed by just 350+ engineers positively impacting millions in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. At the beginning of the year, GOJEK announced the first closing of its ongoing Series F funding round led by Google, JD.com, and Tencent, along with Mitsubishi Corporation and Provident Capital. For more information click here. For stories on GOJEKs Engineering, Design, Product and Culture, please check out: https://blog.gojekengineering.com About GOJEK GOJEK is a Super App. Its one app for ordering food, commuting, digital payments, shopping, hyper-local delivery, getting a massage and two dozen services. It is Indonesias first and fastest growing unicorn building an on-demand empire. GOJEK processed more than US$9 billion annualized gross transaction value (GTV) across all markets where it operates in 2018, making it the largest consumer transactional technology group on a GTV-basis across South East Asia. The GOJEK app was first launched in January 2015 for consumers in Indonesia and has since evolved into the largest on-demand multi-service platform in Southeast Asia, providing access to a wide range of services from transportation and payments to food delivery, logistics and many other on-demand services. GOJEK now operates in 204 cities and regencies in five Southeast Asian countries. PWRPWR