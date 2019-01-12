Gold bars worth Rs 8 crore seized, two Koreans held

Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) Two Korean women passengers were detained for allegedly smuggling 24 kg of gold worth Rs 8 crore by the customs department at the Anna international terminal here on Saturday, officials said. Acting on specific inputs, the air intelligence unit personnel of the department intercepted the passengers who arrived from Hong Kong, an official press release said. A personal examination of the two revealed 12 gold bars weighing one kg each concealed in their inner garments, it said.The women were detained and the gold was seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962, it added. PTI VIJ SS RHL