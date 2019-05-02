Gold biscuits worth Rs 11.27 lakh recovered from Russian woman

Amritsar, May 2 (PTI) Three gold biscuits worth Rs 11.27 lakh were seized from a Russian woman passenger, shortly after her flight landed here from Dubai on Thursday.The accused identified as Gulamzhanova Khosiatkhan was arrested by the customs authorities, customs officials said. She was hiding the gold biscuits weighing 349 grams inside her under garments, they said. The recovered gold biscuits have been seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is on, the officials said. PTI JMS CHS RHL