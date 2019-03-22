Gold bricks worth 38 crore seized in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Mar 22 (PTI) A police team here seized 109 kg gold bricks worth Rs 38 crore and arrested four people on Friday, police said.During a routine checking, a light commercial vehicle was intercepted near the Modinagar police station and the gold bricks were recovered, Deputy Inspector General of police Upendra Agarwal said.The preliminary investigation has revealed that the gold consignment was being transported to Haridwar from Delhi to process them into gold biscuits, he added.Two security guards, driver and the cashier of the company were also arrested and handed over to the Custom and Income Tax Department who will further interrogate them, the DIG said.The police teams are conducting search operations in the area keeping in view the code of conduct enforced by the Election Commission ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. PTI CORR MAZ DPB