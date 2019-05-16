Gold chain snatched from woman on morning walk in Delhi

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A man was caught on camera snatching a gold chain from a woman on morning walk in West Delhi, prompting police to register a case. The woman, Roja (38), an employee of a multinational company based in Gurugram, was out for morning walk when two men on a motorcycle attacked her in the Inderpuri area on Monday, said a senior police officer. "A case has been registered and several suspects are under scanner. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the man who was caught in the CCTV camera footage," said the officer. The woman tried to seek help from those present on the spot, but no one came forward, they said. PTI AMP VIT VIT SMNSMN