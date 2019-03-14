Gold flat; silver slides to Rs 39,300 per kg

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Gold prices were ruling almost flat at Rs 33,370 per 10 gram, while silver dropped Rs 410 to Rs 39,300 per kg in the national capital on Thursday, according to the All India Sarafa Association.Traders said gold prices fell by Rs 15 at the bullion market here.Globally, gold traded lower at USD 1301.20 an ounce, while silver fell to USD 15.37 an ounce in New York.In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity dropped by Rs 15 each to Rs 33,370 and Rs 33,200 per 10 gram, respectively.However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight gram.On the other hand, silver ready slumped by Rs 410 to Rs 39,300 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 107 to Rs 38,661 per kg.Price for a lot of 100 silver coins remained flat at Rs 80,000 for purchase and Rs 81,000 for sale. PTI VHP ANUANU