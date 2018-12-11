Gold futures decline on subdued demand

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Gold prices fell by Rs 205 to Rs 31,823 per 10 gram in futures trade Tuesday as speculators reduced exposure, despite a firm trend in the precious metal overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month February traded lower by Rs 205, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 31,823 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11 lots. The gold for delivery in far-month April, too, shed Rs 208, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 31,990 per 10 gram in 1,841 lots. Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants. Globally, the gold was trading a shade higher at USD 1,248.22, by 0.36 per cent, or USD 4.53 an ounce in Singapore. PTI ADI SHWSHW