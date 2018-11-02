scorecardresearch
Gold futures decline Rs 145 on profit-booking, global cues

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Gold prices fell by Rs 145 to Rs 32,000 per ten grams in futures trade on Friday as speculators went for profit-booking at prevailing levels amid a weak trend overseas. In futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in far-month February next year fell by Rs 145, or 0.45 per cent, to trade at Rs 32,000 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 75 lots. The yellow metal for delivery in December, too, shed Rs 110, or 0.34 per cent at Rs 31,782 per 10 grams with a business volume of 434 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold futures to profit-booking by traders at current level and a weak trend in precious metals overseas. Globally, gold shed 0.03 per cent to USD 1,233.50 an ounce in Singapore on Friday. PTI ADIADI

