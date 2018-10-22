Gold futures decline Rs 52 on profit-booking

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Gold prices fell by Rs 52 to Rs 31,685 per 10 grams in futures trade on Monday as participants went for profit-booking at prevailing levels amid a weak trend overseas. In futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in November shed Rs 52, or 0.16 per cent, at Rs 31,685 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 485 lots. Similarly, the yellow metal for delivery in December eased Rs 45, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 31,860 per 10 grams in a modest volume of 232 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold futures to profit-booking by traders at the existing level and weakness in precious metals in the global market. Globally, gold was trading 0.02 per cent lower at USD 1,227.20 an ounce in Singapore Monday. PTI SUN DRRDRR