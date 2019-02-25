Gold futures down 0.10% on profit-booking

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Amid profit-booking booking by speculators at current levels, gold prices fell 0.10 per cent to Rs 33,484 per 10 grams in futures trade Monday, even as the yellow metal strengthened overseas. At Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was down Rs 33, or 0.10 per cent, to Rs 33,484 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,027 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in March contracts shed Rs 11, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 33,358 per 10 grams in 657 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by participants to book profits, despite a firm trend overseas. Meanwhile, gold futures gained 0.22 per cent to USD 1,331.80 an ounce in New York. PTI SUN ADIADI