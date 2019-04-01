Gold futures fall on profit-booking

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Gold futures traded lower by Rs 109 to Rs 31,625 per 10 gram Monday due to profit-booking by participants in tandem with the precious metal prices slipping overseas. Gold for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 109, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 31,625 per 10 gram in a business volume of 519 lots. In a similar fashion, gold to be delivered in June fell by Rs 108, or 0.34 per cent, at Rs 31,890 per 10 gram in 15,017 lots. Analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market. Globally, gold prices dipped 0.24 per cent to USD 1,289.92 an ounce in Singapore. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW