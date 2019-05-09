Gold futures firm up on positive cues

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Gold prices rose by Rs 77 to Rs 31,762 per 10 gram in futures trade Thursday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June contracts was trading higher by Rs 77, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 31,762 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,432 lots. Similarly, the August contracts of the precious metal was up by Rs 89, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 31,955 per 10 gram with a business volume of 6,150 lots. Analysts said raising of bets by participants taking positive cues from the global market mainly pushed up the prices where investors remained hopeful ahead of China-US trade negotiations. Globally, gold rose 0.16 per cent to trade at USD 1,283.40 an ounce in New York. PTI ADI SHWSHW