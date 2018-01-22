Gold futures gain 0.07% on global cues

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Gold prices rose 0.07 per cent to Rs 29,776 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators built up fresh positions, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 21, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 29,776 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 1,274 lots.

On similar lines, the metal for delivery in April edged higher by Rs 12, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 29,753 per 10 grams in 212 lots.

Analysts said traders created fresh positions in step with a firm global trend, mainly supported the upside in gold prices at futures trade.

Globally, gold rose 0.04 per cent to USD 1,331.10 an ounce in Singapore. PTI SUN DP ANS MKJ