Gold futures gain 0.32% on global cues

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Gold prices rose by 0.32 per cent to Rs 31,560 per 10 gram in futures trade Wednesday on speculative buying amid firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February moved up by Rs 100, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 31,560 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,056 lots. The April contract was trading higher by Rs 116, or 0.37 per cent, at Rs 31,730 per 10 gram in 3,046 lots. Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants largely in sync with a firm trend overseas supported the upside in gold prices at futures trade here. Gold rose 0.31 per cent to USD 1273.90 an ounce in New York. PTI SHW RUJMR