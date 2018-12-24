Gold futures gain 0.70% on global cues

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Gold prices rose by 0.70 per cent to Rs 31,412 per 10 grams in futures trade Monday on speculative buying triggered by firm global trends. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February moved up by Rs 219, or 0.70 per cent, to Rs 31,412 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 641 lots. The January contract was trading higher by Rs 198, or 0.64 per cent, at Rs 31,324 per 10 grams in 585 lots. Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants largely in sync with a firm trend overseas, with investor appetite for risk curbed by worries over a partial US government shutdown, Sino-US trade tensions and faltering global economic growth amid weakness in the dollar, supported the upside in gold prices at futures trade here. Gold rose 0.51 per cent to USD 1,2630 an ounce in New York. PTI SUN SUN ANSANS