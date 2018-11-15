Gold futures recover Rs 44 on fresh positions

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Gold prices were higher by Rs 44 to Rs 30,866 per 10 grams in futures trade Thursday after speculators created fresh positions, tracking a firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 44, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 30,866 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 43 lots. The gold for delivery in far-month February also rose by a similar margin to trade at Rs 31,120 per 10 grams in 34 lots. Marketmen attributed the recovery in gold prices at futures trade to building up of fresh positions by speculators on the back of a firming trend in overseas market. Globally, the gold was trading 0.02 per cent higher at USD 1,211.80 an ounce in Singapore. PTI SUN ADIADI